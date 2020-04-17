The Economic Impact of Coronavirus on Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market Growth and Forecast 2019-2027

The global Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

Some of the major players in the global DRaaS market include Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation (Washington, United States) , IBM Corp. (New York, U.S.), VMWare, Inc., (California, U.S.), Cisco Systems, Inc., (California, U.S.), Symantec Corporation (California, U.S.), Amazon Web Services (Washington, U.S.), and Commvault (New Jersey, U.S.) among others.

The global DRaaS market has been segmented into:

Global DRaaS Market: By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe U.K. France Italy Germany Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA) UAE South Africa Rest of MEA

Latin America (LATAM) Brazil Argentina Rest of LATAM



Global DRaaS Market: By End User

BFSi

Retail and Ecommerce

Government

IT and Telecom

Media and Entertainment

Manufacturing and Logistics

Education

Others

Global DRaaS Market: By Service Providers

Cloud Service Provider (CSP)

Managed Service Provider (MSP)

Telecom & Communication Service Provider

Global DRaaS Market: By Cloud Type

Private Cloud

Public Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

Global DRaaS Market: By Company Size

Large Companies

Mid-Sized Companies

Small Companies

Global DRaaS Market: By Deployment Model

To Cloud DRaaS

In Cloud DRaaS

From Cloud DRaaS

Global DRaaS Market: By Service Type

Real-Time Protection

Backup

Data Security

Professional Services

Each market player encompassed in the Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

COVID-19 Impact on Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

