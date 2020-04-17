The Economic Impact of Coronavirus on Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market Growth and Forecast 2019-2027
The global Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
The business intelligence study of the Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.
Some of the major players in the global DRaaS market include Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation (Washington, United States) , IBM Corp. (New York, U.S.), VMWare, Inc., (California, U.S.), Cisco Systems, Inc., (California, U.S.), Symantec Corporation (California, U.S.), Amazon Web Services (Washington, U.S.), and Commvault (New Jersey, U.S.) among others.
The global DRaaS market has been segmented into:
Global DRaaS Market: By Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- U.K.
- France
- Italy
- Germany
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East and Africa (MEA)
- UAE
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- Latin America (LATAM)
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of LATAM
Global DRaaS Market: By End User
- BFSi
- Retail and Ecommerce
- Government
- IT and Telecom
- Media and Entertainment
- Manufacturing and Logistics
- Education
- Others
Global DRaaS Market: By Service Providers
- Cloud Service Provider (CSP)
- Managed Service Provider (MSP)
- Telecom & Communication Service Provider
Global DRaaS Market: By Cloud Type
- Private Cloud
- Public Cloud
- Hybrid Cloud
Global DRaaS Market: By Company Size
- Large Companies
- Mid-Sized Companies
- Small Companies
Global DRaaS Market: By Deployment Model
- To Cloud DRaaS
- In Cloud DRaaS
- From Cloud DRaaS
Global DRaaS Market: By Service Type
- Real-Time Protection
- Backup
- Data Security
- Professional Services
Each market player encompassed in the Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
COVID-19 Impact on Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market
Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) market is analyzed and depicted in the report.
