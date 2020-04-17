Tung Oil Industry Size, Market Segmentation, Share, Demand and Future Insights 2025

Tung Oil Market 2020 Industry Research Report has been analyzed in detail to assist clients with all the vital data to frame tactical business judgments and propose strategic growth plans. The Tung Oil Industry report offers a comprehensive insight into the development policies and plans in addition to manufacturing processes and cost structures.

Pure Tung Oil is a finishing product that provides a tough, flexible and highly water-resistant coating. It is classed as a drying oil along with linseed, poppy seed, safflower seed, walnut, soybean, oiticica and a few other oils. Although it is relatively new to the Western world, tung oil has been known for centuries to the Chinese, and until this century, China was the main source for the oil. It comes from the seed of the tung trees, Aleurites fordii and Aleurites montana, deciduous trees that are very susceptible to frost damage.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Tung Oil in global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, types and applications.

Report Covers Market Segment by Manufacturers:

Oleaginosa RAATZ

Wuzhou Oasis Chemicals

Xunyang Mingwen Oil

Qiubei County Shuanglong Oil

Jinxing Tung Oil

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Raw Tung Oil

Boiled Tung Oil

The worldwide market for Tung Oil is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.5% over the next five years, will reach 240 million US$ in 2023, from 180 million US$ in 2017, according to a new Research study.

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Wood Finishing

Electronic

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Tung Oil market.

Chapter 1: Describe Tung Oil Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force.

Chapter 2: Analyze the top manufacturers of Tung Oil, with sales, revenue, and price of Tung Oil, in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 3: Display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 4: Show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Tung Oil, for each region, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: Analyze and talked about the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions.

Chapter 10 and 11: Show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 12: In Chapter Eleven Tung Oil market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2022.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15: Describe Tung Oil sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source.

