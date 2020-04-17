U.S. OUTDOOR LED LIGHTING MARKET KEY RESEARCH ANALYSIS ON VARIOUS COMPANIES LIKE PHILIPS LIGHTING HOLDING B.V

The global U.S. OUTDOOR LED LIGHTING market analysis document endows with the basic information about industry, definition, classification, application, industry chain structure, industry overview and international market analysis.

This market report make available the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, market demand and supply scenarios.

U.S. outdoor LED lighting market is expected to reach million by 2025 and is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 7.1% in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

According to this report, the market is expected to grow at a substantial Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) during the forecast period 2019-2026. It also endows with a widespread study about different market segments and regions. The U.S. OUTDOOR LED LIGHTING market takes into account the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape with the help of SWOT analysis.

The Top Manufacturers/Players Are: Philips Lighting Holding B.V., General Electric, OSRAM , Cree, Inc., Zumtobel Group AG , Eaton , Dialight, GOOEE, EVLUMA and among others.

On October , Philips Lighting has launched Philips Advance Xitanium 220W 1.35A 120-277V Outdoor LED Driver with 0-10V Dimming. This is an advanced version of previous outdoor LED Driver. Its specification include 50,000+ hour lifetime, excellent thermal performance, 6kV combi-wave surge rating to comply with ANSI C82.77-5 CAT C low, the efficiency of > 90% over the complete range of operation.

On October, Philips Lighting has launched Philips Fortimo edge industrial LED modules. This is an advanced version of the previous Edge industrial LED modules. New specification include high energy efficacy, high lumen maintenance, high output and compact design, and high thermal capability up to 90 degree.

In October, OSRAM Licht AG (Germany) launched first 50W seven- die LED emitter, which is used for controlling deliver intense, saturated colors and high quality white light color mixing

In October, Cree, Inc. (U.S.) expanded the Industrial lighting portfolio in linear high bay luminaires, which is beneficial for construction and offers enhanced efficacy, reliability and high ambient temperatures.

Primary Respondents: Key Opinion Leaders (KOL’s): Manufacturer, Industrial Professionals and OEMs.

Industry Participants:CEO’s, V.P.’s, Marketing/Product Managers, Market Intelligence Managers and, National Sales Managers

* Estimates 2019-2026 U.S. Outdoor LED Lighting market development trends with the recent trends and SWOT analysis

* Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

* Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

* Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

* Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

