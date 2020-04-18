Addressing the potential impact of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Market Segmentation Along With Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies, Factors Contributing To Growth 2020-2028

Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Market report 2018, discusses various factors driving or restraining the market, which will help the future market to grow with promising CAGR. The Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Market research Reports offers an extensive collection of reports on different markets covering crucial details. The report studies the competitive environment of the Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Market is based on company profiles and their efforts on increasing product value and production.

COVID-19 Impact on Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Durable Medical Equipment (DME) market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Durable Medical Equipment (DME) market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

By Market Players:

companies profiled in the report include as Stryker Corporation, Baxter International, Inc. Medtronic plc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Medline Industries, Inc., Invacare Corporation, Sunrise Medical (US) LLC, ResMed, Inc., Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare, Inc. (Medical Depot Inc.) and Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

The global durable medical equipment (DME) market is segmented as follows:

Global Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Market Revenue, by Equipment Type

Personal Mobility Devices Wheelchairs Crutches & Canes Walkers Others

Bathroom Safety Devices Commodes Toilet Rails/Frames Others

Medical Furniture Medical Beds Mattress Stretchers Lift Chairs Others

Monitoring and Therapeutic Devices Blood Glucose Monitors Oxygen Equipment Vital Sign Monitors Infusion Pump Others



Global Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Market Revenue, by End User

Hospitals

Long-term Care Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Home Care Settings

Others

Global Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Market Revenue, by Geography

North America US Canada

Europe UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa South Africa GCC Countries Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



