Addressing the potential impact of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Market Segmentation Along With Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies, Factors Contributing To Growth 2020-2028
Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Market report 2018, discusses various factors driving or restraining the market, which will help the future market to grow with promising CAGR. The Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Market research Reports offers an extensive collection of reports on different markets covering crucial details. The report studies the competitive environment of the Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Market is based on company profiles and their efforts on increasing product value and production.
This Report covers the manufacturers’ data, including: shipment, price, revenue, gross profit, interview record, business distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the competitors better. This report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional development status, including market size, volume and value, as well as price data.
The report analyzes the market of Durable Medical Equipment (DME) by main manufactures and geographic regions. The report includes Durable Medical Equipment (DME) definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure, development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development and market status.
COVID-19 Impact on Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Market
Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Durable Medical Equipment (DME) market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Durable Medical Equipment (DME) market is analyzed and depicted in the report.
By Market Players:
companies profiled in the report include as Stryker Corporation, Baxter International, Inc. Medtronic plc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Medline Industries, Inc., Invacare Corporation, Sunrise Medical (US) LLC, ResMed, Inc., Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare, Inc. (Medical Depot Inc.) and Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.
The global durable medical equipment (DME) market is segmented as follows:
Global Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Market Revenue, by Equipment Type
- Personal Mobility Devices
- Wheelchairs
- Crutches & Canes
- Walkers
- Others
- Bathroom Safety Devices
- Commodes
- Toilet Rails/Frames
- Others
- Medical Furniture
- Medical Beds
- Mattress
- Stretchers
- Lift Chairs
- Others
- Monitoring and Therapeutic Devices
- Blood Glucose Monitors
- Oxygen Equipment
- Vital Sign Monitors
- Infusion Pump
- Others
Global Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Market Revenue, by End User
- Hospitals
- Long-term Care Centers
- Ambulatory Surgical Centers
- Home Care Settings
- Others
Global Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Market Revenue, by Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia & New Zealand
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
- South Africa
- GCC Countries
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Reasons to Purchase This Report:
Market analysis for the global Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Market, with region-specific assessments and competition analysis on a global and regional scale.
Analyzing various perspectives of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis
Which textile, raw material, and application is expected to dominate the market
Which country is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period?
Identify the latest developments, market shares and strategies employed by the major market players.
The key insights of the Durable Medical Equipment (DME) market report:
- The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Durable Medical Equipment (DME) manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.
- The report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.
- The report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2013-2018 market shares for key vendors.
- The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.
- The report estimates 2018-2024 market development trends of Durable Medical Equipment (DME) industry.
- Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out
- The report makes some important proposals for a new project of Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Industry before evaluating its feasibility.
