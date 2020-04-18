Aquaponics Market to Witness Robust Expansion Throughout the Forecast Period 2020-2027

Aquaponics is a combination of hydroponic and aquaculture systems, which grows plants and fish together in one unified system. The cycle of aquaponics includes the waste produce by fishes which is being used as organic food for plants and then these plants will naturally filter the water, which will be used for the fishes again. The rise in the demand of organic fruits and vegetables, and these systems permit agriculture to take substantial steps toward environmental sustainability are the drivers of aquaponics market.

The factor that can act as a restraint in the growth of the market is the high cost of initial setup of aquaponics system and the high investment for technological system installation especially in emerging economies may hamper the aquaponics market. However, the increasing demand of enhancement in urban farming methods and off-season availability of fruits & vegetables will create new opportunities in the market of aquaponics in the forecast period.

The “Global Aquaponics Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the aquaponics industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global aquaponics market with detailed market segmentation by production type, components, equipment, end user, and geography. The global aquaponics market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Some of the key players influencing the market are Ultrasonics Canada Corporation, Aquaponic Lynx LLC, Backyard Aquaponics Pty Ltd, ECF Farmsystems GmbH, Nelson & Pade Inc., Urban Farms AG, Greenlife Aquaponics, The Aquaponic Source, My Aquaponics, and Colorado Aquaponics among others.

Major Highlights Of The Report:

All-inclusive evaluation of the parent market

Evolution of significant market aspects

Industry-wide investigation of market segments

Assessment of market value and volume in past, present, and forecast years

Evaluation of market share

Study of niche industrial sectors

Tactical approaches of market leaders

Lucrative strategies to help companies strengthen their position in the market

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global aquaponics market based on production type, components, equipment, and end user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall aquaponics market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 16 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

Table of Contents

1 Introduction

1.1 Scope of Study

1.2 The Insight Partners Research Report Guidance

2 Key Takeaways

3 Aquaponics Market Landscape

3.1 Market Overview

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.2.1 Aquaponics Market – By Production Type

3.2.2 Aquaponics Market – By Components

3.2.3 Aquaponics Market – By Equipment

3.2.4 Aquaponics Market – By End User

3.2.5 Aquaponics Market – By Region

3.2.5.1 By Countries

3.3 PEST Analysis

3.3.1 North America – PEST Analysis

3.3.2 Europe – PEST Analysis

3.3.3 Asia Pacific – PEST Analysis

3.3.4 Middle East and Africa – PEST Analysis

3.3.5 South America – PEST Analysis

4 Aquaponics Market – Key Industry Dynamics

4.1 Key Market Drivers

4.2 Key Market Restraints

4.3 Key Market Opportunities

4.4 Future Trends

4.5 Impact Analysis

