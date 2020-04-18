Asia Pacific Digital banking platform Market to 2027| Appway AG, CREALOGIX Holding AG, EdgeVerve Systems Limited, Fiserv, Inc., Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Sopra Steria
Digital transformation or digitization of businesses refers to the integration of digital technology in various business processes, organizational activities and business models. End-to-end business process optimization, increased operational efficiency, improved customer experience, and reduced costs are few of the factors driving the digital transformation in banking industry.
The increasing digital transformation revolution in banking industry presents a massive opportunity for digital banking platform providers as they enable banks to launch digital services faster and enhance customer experience. In addition to this, the proliferation of smart devices, easy availability of internet, advancement of IoT, and artificial intelligence have been increasing exponentially which is further leading to the increasing need of mobile/digital-first strategy among banks.
ASIA-PACIFIC DIGITAL BANKING PLATFORM MARKET – SEGMENTATION
Asia-Pacific Digital Banking Platform Market by Type
- Corporate Banking
- Retail Banking
Asia-Pacific Digital Banking Platform Market by Deployment Type
- On-Premise
- Cloud
Asia-Pacific Digital Banking Platform Market by Country
- Australia
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
Companies Mentioned
- Appway AG
- CREALOGIX Holding AG
- EdgeVerve Systems Limited
- Fiserv, Inc.
- Oracle Corporation
- SAP SE
- Sopra Steria
- Tata Consultancy Services Limited (TCS)
- Temenos Headquarters SA
- Worldline SA
