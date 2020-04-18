Bluetooth IC Market 2020 Growth Opportunities and Future Scope till 2027

“Global Bluetooth IC Industry Research Report” Provides Detailed Insight Covering All Important Parameters Including Development Trends, Challenges, Opportunities, Key Insights And Competitive Analysis Of Bluetooth IC Market.

Bluetooth is a consistent protocol for wirelessly transmitting data over a communication network. All the nodes in a Bluetooth-connected network act as a transmitter for other nodes, thereby, delivering better connectivity across nodes. This has increased the demand for Bluetooth ICs in wireless devices which is likely to boost the overall Bluetooth IC market. Also, miniaturization of ICs is likely to create opportunities in global Bluetooth IC market.

Within the Bluetooth IC market, various regions are observed to exhibit different growth trends. North America hold the largest share of the total Bluetooth IC market. While the regions such as Europe and APAC are expected to exhibit high growth along with the increasing growth in industrial and Electronics and Semiconductor sector.

The Major Manufacturers Covered In This Report:

– Cypress Semiconductor

– Dialog Semiconductor

– Microchip Technology Inc

– Nordic Semiconductor

– NXP Semiconductors NV

– Qualcomm Incorporated

– Silicon Laboratories, Inc

– STMicrelectronics

– Texas Instruments Incorporated

– Toshiba Corporation

Increasing investments in the IoT technology and rise in applications of smart wireless sensors are likely to drive the Bluetooth IC market. Also, rise in wearable devices might help to boost the Bluetooth IC market globally. The integration of intellectual property (IP) blocks for system-on-a-chip (SOC) design and constantly evolving communication technology might hinder the Bluetooth IC market during the forecast period.

The report profiles the key players in the industry along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the global landscape. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the Bluetooth IC market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

The Bluetooth IC market is segmented on the basis of type, application. On the basis of type, market is segmented as Bluetooth 4.0, Bluetooth 4.2, Bluetooth 5.0, Bluetooth 4.0, and others. On the basis of application, market is segmented as Smart homes, beacons, audio devices, health and fitness, human interface device (HID), remote controls, automotive, industrial, and others.

This research evaluates micro-markets and takes a closer look at the different growth trends, future prospects and regulations that will regulate the industry in the coming years. Researchers have also included a few top performers in the sector to calculate their industry shares and core competencies. The research explains technological developments in the sector along with upcoming areas of the industry that might potentially attract massive investments.

