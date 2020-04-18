Cold Chain Logistics Market 2020 Structure Along with Size, Future Trends: Preferred Freezer Services., Americold Logistics, LLC , Burris Logistics., Cloverleaf Cold Storage

Cold chain logistics is defined as a process of transporting and storing products under certain temperature controlled conditions. Temperature controlled warehouses are used for the storage of products and for further delivery of products refrigerated vehicles are used. It is basically used for the transportation of fruits, vegetable, drugs and many other products. It helps in preserving the shelf life and quality of product.

The “Global Cold Chain Logistics Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the cold chain logistics industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global cold chain logistics market with detailed market segmentation by type, temperature type, process, technology, application and geography. The global cold chain logistics market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global cold chain logistics market based on type, temperature type, process, technology and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall cold chain logistics market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 16 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Major Highlights Of The Report:

All-inclusive evaluation of the parent market

Evolution of significant market aspects

Industry-wide investigation of market segments

Assessment of market value and volume in past, present, and forecast years

Evaluation of market share

Study of niche industrial sectors

Tactical approaches of market leaders

Lucrative strategies to help companies strengthen their position in the market

Growth in processed food sector and demand from pharmaceutical industry are the major drivers which help in surging the growth of cold chain logistics market whereas high operating cost and lack of infrastructure act as a restraining factor for this market. Increasing need for liquid nitrogen and temperature monitoring devices will add new opportunities for this market in the coming years.

Some of the key players influencing the market are Preferred Freezer Services., Americold Logistics, LLC , Burris Logistics., Cloverleaf Cold Storage Co., Inc., Kloosterboer Group B.V., Interstate Cold Storage, Inc., Lineage Logistics Holdings, LLC, Nichirei Logistics Group Inc., Swire Cold Storage Ltd., AGRO Merchants Group. and among others.

Table Of Contents

1 Introduction

1.1 Scope of Study

1.2 The Insight Partners Research Report Guidance

2 Key Takeaways

3 Cold Chain Logistics Market Landscape

3.1 Market Overview

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.2.1 Cold Chain Logistics Market – By Type

3.2.2 Cold Chain Logistics Market – By Temperature Type

3.2.3 Cold Chain Logistics Market – By Process

3.2.4 Cold Chain Logistics Market – By Technology

3.2.5 Cold Chain Logistics Market – By Application

3.2.6 Cold Chain Logistics Market – By Region

3.2.6.1 By Countries

3.3 PEST Analysis

3.3.1 North America – PEST Analysis

3.3.2 Europe – PEST Analysis

3.3.3 Asia Pacific – PEST Analysis

3.3.4 Middle East and Africa – PEST Analysis

3.3.5 South America – PEST Analysis

4 Cold Chain Logistics Market – Key Industry Dynamics

4.1 Key Market Drivers

4.2 Key Market Restraints

4.3 Key Market Opportunities

4.4 Future Trends

4.5 Impact Analysis

