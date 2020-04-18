Continence Care Market to 2027: Growth Factors, Trends, Top Companies Analysis, Key Development and Forecast to 2027

The Continence Care Market report by The Insight Partners unfolds the ucrrent market landscape rationally on the basis of Product, Applications, and End-User, giving a broad view of the major market developments, key market initiatives, and ongoing market trends during the forecast period.

Continence care aids in controlling bowel or bladder function in patients suffering from urinary incontinence. Continence care management includes advices related to diagnosing incontinence, identification of appropriate treatment for healthy bladder, and advice & emotional support to the patients for frequent recovery. The various continence care products available in the market are intermittent catheters, urinary bags, male external catheters, and bowel management among others.

Increasing prevalence of diabetes and rise in number of spinal cord injury cases & spina bifida occurrence are the major drivers which are likely to boost the growth of continence care market. Rising awareness on continence care, growing adoption of ostomy care products, and increase in obese & geriatric population across the globe are likely to add new opportunities for this market in the coming years.

Key Players:

C.R. Bard, Inc.

2. Medtronic

3. Convatec Group PLC

4. Coloplast Group

5. Dentsply Sirona

6. Kimberly-Clark Corporation

7. Medical Technologies of Georgia

8. Boston Scientific Corporation

9. B. Braun Melsungen AG

10. Hollister Incorporated

