Coronavirus threat to global Automotive Lubricants After Market to Make Great Impact in near Future by 2019-2025

The global Automotive Lubricants After market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029.

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Automotive Lubricants After market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

segmented as follows:

Automotive Lubricants Aftermarket, by Type

Engine Oil

Gear Oil

Transmission Fluid

Others

Automotive Lubricants Aftermarket, by Application

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Automotive Lubricants Aftermarket, Regional Analysis

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaways

The major demand for automotive lubricants lies in aftermarket services as vehicles requires lubricants to be changed after specific time intervals

Currently, the global vehicle fleet is dominated by ICE vehicles, which are diesel and gasoline based. However, there has been inclination toward the electrification of vehicles, especially in Europe. This is expected to limit the expansion of the automotive lubricants aftermarket, since electric vehicles do not use engine oils, and more than half of the demand for current automotive lubricants in the aftermarket is dominated by engine oils.

In terms of application, the passenger vehicle segment dominated the automotive lubricants aftermarket in 2016. This is mainly attributed to the sheer size of the world passenger cars fleet size in comparison to commercial vehicle fleet size. The passenger vehicle fleet count for the year stood at 947,080 thousand units in 2015 against commercial vehicle fleet size of 335,190 thousand units for the same year. This is responsible for the high demand for aftermarket automotive lubricants used in passenger cars.

Increasing shift toward the adoption and consumption of synthetic based lubricants is paving the way for future opportunities in automotive lubricant aftermarket, as smaller engines and lighter vehicles require low viscosity grade lubricants, which is possible only with synthetic formulations.

Europe and North America are mature regions of the automotive lubricants aftermarket, with car ownership rates as high as 580 and 680 per thousand inhabitants. However, low penetration of automotive vehicles, particularly in regions such as Latin America, Asia, and Middle East & Africa, presents significant opportunities for the automotive lubricants aftermarket. For instance, the motorization rate in Asia, Africa, and Latin America stood at 105, 42, and 176 per thousand inhabitants, respectively, in 2015.

Each market player encompassed in the Automotive Lubricants After market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics.

COVID-19 Impact on Automotive Lubricants After Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Automotive Lubricants After market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Automotive Lubricants After market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

What insights readers can gather from the Automotive Lubricants After market report?

A critical study of the Automotive Lubricants After market on the basis of segment 1, segment 2 and segment 3.

Learn the behavior pattern of every Automotive Lubricants After market player – product launches, expansions, collaborations and acquisitions in the market currently.

Examine and study the progress outlook of the global Automotive Lubricants After landscape, which includes, revenue, production & consumption and historical & forecast.

Understand important drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends (DROT Analysis).

Important trends, such as carbon footprint, R&D developments, prototype technologies, and globalization.

The Automotive Lubricants After market report answers the following queries:

Which players hold the significant Automotive Lubricants After market share and why? What strategies are the Automotive Lubricants After market players forming to gain a competitive edge? Why region is expected to lead the global Automotive Lubricants After market? What factors are negatively affecting the Automotive Lubricants After market growth? What will be the value of the global Automotive Lubricants After market by the end of 2029?

