COVID-19 impact on The Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market 2020: In-Depth Analysis by blueweave consulting

BlueWeave Consulting review study of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market anticipated to reach US$ 257,891 Million by 2025 with a significant CAGR of 5.97% in the forecast period of 2015-25. Price is one of the growth driving factor for generic drug adoption in the forecast period of 2019-25, in comparison with brand name analogue the prices of generic drugs are cheaper with the same standards followed by innovator drugs such as safety, efficacy, and quality.

Significant growth in prevalence of cardiovascular, chronic and infectious diseases coupled with an increasing pattern of an unhealthy lifestyle and growing geriatric population enhance the demand of generic drug market (in terms of sales) in the developing countries. Emerging economies such as India and China, as manufacturers have sufficient manufacturing units, a higher spending power, and greater significance on transparent pricing by measuring effects on the population to expand the pattern of generic adoption and generic drug manufacturing in the global active pharmaceutical ingredient market (2019-25).

In terms of therapeutic area oncology segment is anticipated to drive the global generic medicine in active pharmaceutical ingredient market due to the lucrative number of research, in-process research, and patent expiry in the oncology segment. Regulated policy and reforms by the United States to regulate the healthcare affordability coupled with the biotech synthesis of innovative drugs and technology anticipated to propel the growth of generic drug adoption in the active pharmaceutical ingredient market.

Some of the major industry players are Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Aurobindo Pharma, Abbott Laboratories, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Merck & Co., Inc., Novartis AG, Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Bayer AG and Other Prominent Players.

Based on the synthesis type the Active Pharmaceutical; Ingredient market segmented into synthetic, biotech (monoclonal antibodies, recombinant proteins, vaccines, and others), plant extract, high potency, and classical fermented Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients. Availability of innovative drug and technology propel the biotech synthesis of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient segment in the global market.

Based on therapeutic area segmentation, the market is bifurcated into anti-infective, cardiovascular, oncology, respiratory, central nervous, and metabolic disorders drugs. Increasing prevalence of cardiovascular conditions, chronic and infectious diseases anticipated to witness the growth of oncology in the upcoming years.

On the basis of drug type, the market is segmented into generic drug, OTC (over the counter) drug and branded drug. Increasing demand for the low cost of generic drug coupled with key therapeutic application segment the generic prescription market is anticipated to witness a lucrative growth rate in the coming years. Regulated policy and reforms by the United States to improve the affordability of healthcare is one of the key factor responsible for the boom of generic product in the market.

In terms of manufacturer type, the market is segmented into captive (In-house) manufacturer and merchant (contract) manufacturer. Due to the economic benefits and prevent technology leakage followed by the trend of maintaining Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Manufacturing with the integration in pharmaceutical supply chain propel the growth of captive (In-house) manufacturers in the forecast period.

North America is anticipated to dominate the active pharmaceutical ingredient market over the forecast period of 2019-25. Advancement in technology and in-process R&D of innovative drug with the increasing incidence rate of diseases coupled with the prominent player in the region is the significant factor driving the growth of North American Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient market. Europe marked the significant growth in the global active pharmaceutical ingredient market backed by initiative enhancement within the region that provide balance in the development of generic drugs.

