COVID-19 impact on The Global Animal Healthcare Market 2020: In-Depth Analysis by blueweave consulting

According to BlueWeave Consulting, the global Animal Healthcare market has reached USD 34 Billion in 2019 is estimated to reach USD 47.31 Billion by the year 2026, with a growing CAGR of 4.90% during the forecast period 2020- 2026. The main driving factors for the market are increased adoption of companion animals, increased consumption of meat and milk, and increased incidence of food-borne zoonotic diseases.

The animal healthcare is a prosperous industry providing the needs of livestock and companion animal to remain healthy. Presently, various recognized companies are progressively aiming at the development of healthcare services and products for different animals. The animal healthcare business has seen numerous technological and scientific advances over the past few years. Regulatory agencies have made it compulsory to immunize the companion animals will lead to the growth and deep penetration for animal healthcare.

Growing occurrence of food-borne zoonotic infections has raised the alarm among farm owners and pet owners over animal healthcare. Brucellosis (bacterial infection), which causes miscarriage or abortion in animals, is growing. This bacterial infection usually affects livestock animals, such as cows, goats, and sheep. The new technology makes it easier for farmers to work and to improve cattle health, production efficiency, and profitability. Technological developments will provide farmers with more productive, competitive, and quick ways to use management. Continuous monitoring and careful management of the disease is essential for animal management’s well-being. This can be done by defining early stages and, ultimately, by recognizing and treating the infection.

Notable players operating in the Animal Healthcare market are Bayer AG, Cadila Healthcare Ltd., Dechra Pharmaceuticals Plc, Elanco Animal Health Inc., Heska Corp., Merck & Co. Inc., Norbrook Laboratories Ltd., Virbac S.A., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Medtronic, Zoetis Inc., Ceva Sante Animale, Eli Lilly and Company (Elanco/Novartis), Merck & Co. Inc. (Intervet), Sanofi S.A. (MERIAL Limited), Vetoquinol SA, C.H. Boehringer, Sohn AG & Co. K.G., IDEXX Laboratories and Other Prominent Players.

Based on the Product, the Animal Healthcare market segmented into Feed Additives, Pharmaceuticals, and Vaccine. The feed additives segment is expected to dominate the market in the forecast period due to their use as prevention of disease rather than cure of animal disease. Additives to feed are further divided into food and therapeutic additives. Rising development of feeding stuff is also one of the driving forces for market growth.

Based on the Animal Type, the Animal Healthcare market segmented into livestock animal and companion animal. The livestock animal segment dominates the market in previous years and is expected to dominate the market in the forecast period. Due to the increase in the adoption of livestock animals to meet the demand of the animal-based product. Among the livestock animal’s poultry, fish, sheep, cow, held the largest revenue in the animal healthcare market. Increasing income levels of individuals leveraging to recent trends lead to an increase in the number of livestock animal adoption, which ultimately leads to a rise in the demand for companion animal healthcare services.

Based on the Distribution Channel, the Animal Healthcare market segmented into Pharmacies, Online, and Distributors. The Pharmacies segment is expected to dominate the animal health care market. The growing number of animal surgeries will drive the demand for the section due to the rising awareness of animal health and wellness. Also, the availability of modern and technologically advanced instruments in veterinary pharmacies would accelerate the growth of the market.

By geography, the Global Animal Healthcare Market is segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America holds the largest market in the regional category due to factors such as housing massive animal populations of both milk and meat animals, increased demand for protein-rich diet, and increased incidences of animal disease. Asia-Pacific will be the fastest-growing region due mainly to factors such as the increasing prevalence of zoonotic, the presence of major market players involved in the manufacture of animal health products, and compulsory animal immunization by regulatory agencies, as well as higher disposable income for keeping companion animals.

