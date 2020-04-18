COVID-19 impact on The Global Cancer Biomarkers Market 2020: In-Depth Analysis by blueweave consulting

According to BlueWeave Consulting, the global Cancer Biomarkers market has reached USD 13.065 Billion in 2019 and estimated to reach USD 29.45 Billion in 2026 and anticipated to grow by CAGR of 12.61% during the forecast period 2020-2026. The market is growing owing to various factors. The growth of the market is propelled by the surging prevalence of cancer, coupled with the rising awareness about the usage of biomarkers at several stages of cancer.

Lack of physical activities, frequent sun & UV exposure, improper diet, and growing consumption of tobacco are some of the essential factors that have attributed to the escalating prevalence of cancer. Around 22% of cancer deaths are caused due to tobacco consumption and are regarded as the principal risk factor for cancer. Moreover, the rising demand for clinical diagnosis in cancer’s early stages and growing geriatric population base further propels the usage rates of cancer biomarkers. Besides, few internal factors such as hormonal imbalance, genetic mutation, and metabolic mutation contribute towards the surge in cancer cases, which in turn boosts the demand for cancer biomarkers.

Surging utilization of the biomarkers in surrogate endpoints & drug targets developments, increasing interest among researchers & students regarding cancer diagnostic researchers, and increasing need for the biomarkers in cancer research are few crucial success factors for the growth of the global cancer biomarkers market. Most epidemiological studies use biomarkers to examine various stages of human disease. It requires careful handling and storage of sensitive biological samples to obtain a great deal of information from small samples and reduce future research costs by using banked samples.

The major market players in the Global Cancer Biomarkers are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Roche Diagnostics, Qiagen N.V., Illumina, GE Healthcare, Agilent Technologies, Biomérieux SA, Merck & Co., Abbott Laboratories, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Danaher Corporation, Myriad Genetics, Sysmex Corporation, Hologic, Quest Diagnostics, and other Prominent Players are expanding their presence in the market by implementing various innovations and technologies.

Based on Type, the Cancer Biomarkers market segmented into Protein Biomarker, Genetic Biomarker, and Others (cell, viral, and carbohydrate biomarkers). The genetic biomarker segment is forecasted to dominate during the forecast period, owing to the advancement of technologies to detect the mutation. Gene expression profiling (microarray), Next-generation sequencing (NGS), and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) are the essential technologies used for genetic biomarker discovery and diagnosis. Advancements in high-throughput technologies are the major factors driving the cancer biomarkers market.

Based on Profiling Technology, the Cancer Biomarkers market segmented into Omics Technologies, Imaging Technologies, Immunoassays, Cytogenetics, Bioinformatics, and Others. The bioinformatics segment is predicted to grow at a very high CAGR during the forecast period since it helps in the identification of robust and biomedically significant biomarkers. Data mining also allows tools for the interpretation and evaluation of the resulting models and predictions as well as the methods to support the implementation of prophecy explanation mechanisms. Furthermore, technological advancements, an expansion in demand for the development of new drugs and clinical diagnostic tests, and the burgeoning information technology industry in developing nations, such as India and China, are driving the bioinformatics applications in biomarker discovery and development.

Based on Application, the Cancer Biomarkers market segmented into Diagnostics, Drug Discovery & Development, Prognostics, Risk Assessment, and Others. Drug Discovery & Development segment is expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period since it facilitates a better understanding of diseases during target discovery. It plays a significant role in guiding decisions in every phase of drug development—from drug discovery and preclinical evaluations to clinical trials. The Application of biomarkers helps confirm the efficiency and safety of drug candidates, get their mechanisms of action, and determine an effective dose regime. This is resulting in the growth of this segment.

By geography, the global Cancer Biomarkers Market segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America is expected to have the lion’s share in the global cancer biomarkers market during the forecast period, owing to the adoption of advanced technologies, increasing the number of research studies for the development of novel biomarkers. The existence of a large number of pharmaceutical firms, rising funding and investments from public and private organizations, and the growing use of biomarkers in patient stratification and drug development method.

