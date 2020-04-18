COVID-19 impact on The Global Glaucoma Therapeutics Market 2020: In-Depth Analysis by blueweave consulting

According to BlueWeave Consulting, the global Glaucoma Therapeutics market has reached USD 6.27 Billion in 2019 and estimated to reach USD 7.65 Billion in 2026 and anticipated to grow by CAGR of 2.96% during the forecast period 2020-2026. Glaucoma prevalence is oriented towards the geriatric population, and the rising geriatric population globally is likely to have a positive impact on the global market.

Glaucoma has affected about 64 million people worldwide. Glaucoma is a condition that can affect the optic nerve, and any level of glaucoma can result in partial or complete blindness. The severity of glaucoma has led to increased awareness among end-users of ways to manage glaucoma, and people realized the importance of early detection and treatment of this disease. Besides, improved diagnostic tools for glaucoma diagnosis are likely to favor the development of the global Glaucoma Therapeutics Market in the years ahead. These are high glaucoma prevalence, enhanced technical support during diagnosis, and increased awareness of glaucoma-related care. Such factors will push the global market for glaucoma therapy to the forefront. With the introduction of pipeline products during the forecast period for the launch of late-stage products into the glaucoma market. The drugs include the DE-117 drug from Santen and another with unspecified MOA, Roclatan fixed-dose combination therapy from Aerie, and two Sustained-release (SR) implants.

The major market players in Glaucoma Therapeutics are Merck & Co., Inc., Novartis AG, Allergan plc, Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Aerie Pharmaceutical, Pfizer Inc., Inotek Pharmaceuticals, Akorn Inc., Santen, and Other Prominent Players.

The global market for glaucoma treatment is classified in terms of disease classification into open-angle glaucoma, angle-closure glaucoma, and others (congenital glaucoma, secondary glaucoma, etc.). Open-angle glaucoma is the highly prevalent sign of disease among all forms of glaucoma and is expected to lead the industry in the coming years. Besides, increasing demand by pharmaceutical companies for prescription drugs and strategic alliances for the need for new medicines driving the demand for Open-Angle glaucoma market in the category with a lucrative growth rate for the 2020-2026 forecast.

The glaucoma therapy market segmented into analogs of prostaglandin, beta-blockers, alpha agonists, and carbonic anhydrase inhibitors based on drug class. The highest market share in the Prostaglandin Analogues category by 2026. Prostaglandins have changed the face of the care scenario for glaucoma and are used as first-line glaucoma therapy. The prostaglandin analogs segment represented a significant market share in 2019 and is expected to remain dominant over the 2020-2026 forecast period. Attributable to their efficacy as opposed to other treatments in reducing the 10P and fewer side effects. The category of prostaglandin analogs is further categorized into latanoprost, bimatoprost, travoprost, and others, where latanoprost captured the highest revenue share due to its substantial penetration in highly prevalent and emerging economies.

Global Glaucoma Therapeutics market segregated into five regions, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to dominate the glaucoma therapy segment due to the large healthcare system. Europe & Asia-Pacific, led by North America, will contribute significant growth in the global glaucoma market in the coming years. The favorable reimbursement scenario is responsible for the high growth of the glaucoma therapy market in Western Europe. Asia-Pacific area has also shown significant growth in the demand for glaucoma therapy due to the increase of the geriatric population. In the Asia-Pacific region over the forecast period, China and India are predicted to be the leading market for glaucoma therapy. Latin America and the Middle East and Africa are the least-profitable markets for glaucoma therapy due to less patient awareness of glaucoma.

