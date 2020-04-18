COVID-19 impact on The Global Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma Market 2020: In-Depth Analysis by blueweave consulting

According to BlueWeave Consulting, the global Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma market anticipated to grow by Significant CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period 2020-2026.The global market for malignant pleural mesothelioma is expected to receive a favorable boost from increased healthcare expenditure in many parts of the world, combined with the availability of better treatment prognosis for malignant pleural mesothelioma.

Malignant pleural mesothelioma is a rare and aggressive cancer that develops in a thin tissue layer called pleura around the lungs. Microscopic inhalation of asbestos fibers causes malignant pleural mesothelioma. According to the NIH, once the individual inhales asbestos particles, the human body fails to remove is about 20 per million inhabitants, and it is -globally. Overall, there’s also increased acceptance of combination therapies on the global malignant pleural mesothelioma sector. Several organizations support the combined use of chemotherapy and immune-oncology treatments in treating malignant pleural mesothelioma. The rate of diagnosis of malignant pleural mesothelioma is poor because of the late appearance of the symptoms. Malignant pleural mesothelioma prognosis, therefore, gets bleak and makes it difficult to treat cancer effectively.

Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma market is fragmented owing to the presence of number of large-sized companies that hold the majority share of AstraZeneca Plc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Merck & Co., Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, Eli Lilly and Company, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Mylan N.V., Fresenius Kabi AG, Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd, Corden Pharma International GmbH, Concordia International Corp and Other Prominent Players.

Based on drug class, the global malignant pleural mesothelioma market segmented into Premetrexed and Combination, Cisplatin and Combination, Carboplatin and Combination, Gemcitabine, and Combination, Vinorelbine and Combination and Other Combination. Among the group is considered a combination of pemetrexed and cisplatin as the normal first-line treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma. It is the most effective treatment for Chemotherapy. In a recent study to test cisplatin and pemetrexed called Mesothelioma Avastin Cisplatin Pemetrexed Trial (MAPS), the addition of bevacizumab showed significantly improved survival rates for patients with minimal side effects of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

Based on Distribution Channel, the market is diversified as hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and oncology centers. Amidst the category oncology centers expected to cater global malignant pleural mesothelioma market with a high growth rate. Followed by oncology centers, hospital pharmacies, and retail pharmacies anticipated to witness significant growth rate during the forecast period of 2020-2026.

Global Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma market segmented into five regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is leading the market for malignant pleural mesothelioma, followed by Europe due to higher incidence and prevalence rates, an increase in the geriatric population, and increased demand advance therapy. The Asia Pacific is an emerging market for malignant pleural mesothelioma due to the development of healthcare infrastructure, patient awareness, and increased government spending in the healthcare sector. Low recognition of patients, lack of proper care, and high therapy costs are factors that narrow the Middle East & Africa market for malignant pleural mesotheliomas.

