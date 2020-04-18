COVID-19 impact on The Global Medical Waste Management Market 2020: In-Depth Analysis by blueweave consulting

BlueWeave Consulting review study of Medical Waste Management Market anticipated to reach US$ 8,681 Million by 2025 with a significant CAGR of 5.3% in the forecast period of 2015-2025.

The growing population across the globe is expanding the number of patients, resulting in the rising volume of medicinal waste. Also, the increasing prevalence of diseases such as cancer & other chronic disorders and increasing geriatric population results in higher demand for these propelled the medical waste management market. The Central Pollution Control Board has additionally issued guidelines on the Central Bio-medical Waste Treatment Facilities (CBWTF). The expanding number of innovative initiatives by the government authorities is driving the medical waste management market.

The developing trend of government R&D in technological research is the prime aspect that are straightforwardly responsible for driving the global medical waste management market. The Asia Pacific is anticipated to open growth prospects for the medical waste management market in the forecast period of 2019-25 in the healthcare sector.

Based on the type of waste, the medical waste management market segmented into nonhazardous and hazardous waste. The hazardous waste segment includes sharps, chemical waste, pharmaceutical waste, pathological waste, and others. The nonhazardous waste segment is anticipated to cover the significant share of medical waste management market.

Based on treatment type, the medical waste management market is segmented into non-incineration (hearth type and controlled air), incineration, autoclaving, chemical treatment, and others. Growth in this segment can be associated with technological advancements, increasing government initiatives for medical waste management and the generation of huge medical waste amount across the globe by medical & healthcare industry.

Based on facility, the medical waste management market segmented into hospital waste management (anatomical and regular) and pharmaceutical waste management (clinical trial and manufacturing). The hospital waste management category witness to dominates the global medical waste management market; the demand for both pharmaceutical waste management is also anticipated to grow with a steady rate.

Based on region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The medical waste management market is dominated by North America driven by its policy & reforms for medical waste management, rising prevalence of infectious and chronic diseases, that require advanced medical & surgical aids, which generate a vast number of by-products and residues to drive the medical waste management market globally in the coming years.

Europe is holding the second-largest position, and Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness the highest growth rate, with growth focused on China, India, and Japan. Rising social awareness and acceptance of ecofriendly disposal and recycling processes is anticipated to trigger and upraise the medical waste management market in the forecast period of 2019-2025.

