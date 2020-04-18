COVID-19 impact on The Global Scar Treatment Market 2020: In-Depth Analysis by blueweave consulting

According to a new market report published by BlueWeave Consulting, The Global Scar Treatment Market was valued at US$ 21.36 Bn in 2017 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 10.1% from 2018 to 2024, reaching US$ 41.77 Bn by the end of the forecast period. According to the report, North America was the largest contributor in terms of revenue to the Global Scar Treatment market in 2017.

The increasing appearance consciousness among consumers, due to exposure to media is driving the demand for scar treatment market. According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, in 2012, about 14.6 million cosmetic plastic surgeries were carried out in the U.S., which increased by 5%, as compared to 2011. These surgeries were carried out for the improvement of physical appearance of individuals. According to American Society of Plastic Surgeons, in 2014, approximately 177,000 cases were reported for scar revision. The increasing number of surgeries for the improvement of physical appearance is expected to drive the demand of the scar treatment globally.

Prominent market players of the industry follow several strategies to gain significant market share such as acquisition & merger, enhancing product portfolio and expanding geographical footprints. The major market players of the industry are Smith & Nephew Plc, Cynosure, Inc., LUMENIS LTD., Syneron medical ltd, Mölnlycke Health Care AB, Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd, Beijing Toplaser Technology Company Limited, MERZ GMBH & CO. KGAA, and VALEANT PHARMACEUTICALS INTERNATIONAL INC. Other than these companies there are several small-scale and large–scale industries involve in the market which also hold significant market share.

On the basis of the type of type of treatment, the market is segmented into tropical scar treatment, surface scar treatment, laser scar treatment, injectable scar treatment and invasive surgical scar. Based on type of scar, the market is segmented into post-surgical scar treatment, acne scar treatment, contracture scar treatment, stretch marks scar treatment, and keloid & hypertrophic scar treatment. Based on end-user, the market is segmented into hospital based scar treatment, private clinic based scar treatment, pharmacy & drug store based scar treatment, e-commerce based scar treatment. Finally, the report covers the analysis of these segments across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (ROW) along with the qualitative analysis for market estimates that boosts the growth of the global scar treatment market during the forecast period.

The report also highlights the competitive landscape of the global scar treatment market that includes the company overview, the products & offerings, the strategic decisions taken by the company, the launch of new products and financial highlights. The market overview section of the report demonstrates market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities that talks about the current nature and future scenario of the said market, key market indicators, end-user adoption analysis. Further, key market indicators included in the report provide the significant factors which are capable to define the market position of global scar treatment market.

