E-Prescribing Market is Expected to Grow at High CAGR During the Forecast 2020-2027

E-Prescribing is known as a process of electronically producing and sending prescription order. This helps the physicians and other medical practitioners to send an electronic prescription directly to a pharmacy store. This technology improves the accuracy and enhances patient safety and quality of care. Since the prescription is electronically generated, the chances of confusion due to handwriting can be reduced and can be easily interpreted by the pharmacist.

Need to reduce the healthcare expenses along with the focus towards reducing the errors associated in the medication are expected to drive the market in the coming years. Advancements in the healthcare industry coupled with the need for electronic healthcare records are expected to provide significant growth opportunities for the market players during the forecast period.

Leading E-Prescribing Market Players:

Allscripts

eClinicalWorks

General Electric Company

athenahealth, Inc.

Henry Schein

Daw Systems, Inc.

Practice Fusion, Inc.

Surescripts

NewCrop, LLC

Change Healthcare

E-Prescribing Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and forecast is a specialized and in-depth study of the E-Prescribing with a focus on the global market trends. The report provides an overview of global E-Prescribing Market with detailed market segmentation by components, end users and regions. Major regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America and Central America (SCAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. Furthermore, the provide market size and forecast till 2027 for overall E-Prescribing Market at global, regional and country level.

The E-Prescribing Market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It also evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and offers exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

Also, key E-Prescribing Market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

