Global Arthroscopy Procedures and Products Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Arthroscopy (also called arthroscopic or keyhole surgery) is a minimally invasive surgical procedure on a joint in which an examination and sometimes treatment of damage is performed using an arthroscope, an endoscope that is inserted into the joint through a small incision. Arthroscopic procedures can be performed during ACL reconstruction. While commonly used for meniscal injuries to the knee, this use is not supported by any evidence for its claimed positive results.

There are different types of arthroscopy products in the global market including arthroscopic resection systems, arthroscopic fluid management systems, arthroscopic implants, arthroscopic drills and arthroscopes and visualization systems. Among others, arthroscopic implants segement is estimated to have the biggest share of the market and to observe a CAGR of 3.88% during the period of 2017-2025.

The global Arthroscopy Procedures and Products market is valued at 5100 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 7310 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Arthroscopy Procedures and Products volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Arthroscopy Procedures and Products market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Arthrex

CONMED Corporation

Johnson & Johnson

KARL STORZ

Olympus Corporation

Richard Wolf

Stryker Corporation

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Arthroscopes and Visualisation Systems

Arthroscopic Resection Systems

Arthroscopic Fluid Management Systems

Arthroscopic Implants

Arthroscopy Radiofrequency (RF) Systems

Arthroscopic Drills and Fixation Systems

Others

Segment by Application

Shoulder Arthroscopy

Hip Arthroscopy

Knee Arthroscopy

Elbow Arthroscopy

Small Joints Arthroscopy

Others

