Global Automotive Air Filter Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)
Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Automotive Air Filter market.
Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Automotive Air Filter Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Automotive Air Filter market during the forecast period (2019-2029).
It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.
“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Automotive Air Filter market.
Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Automotive Air Filter market.”
An Automotive Air Filter is a device composed of fibrous or porous materials which removes solid particulates such as dust, pollen, mold, and bacteria from the air. Filters containing an absorbent or catalyst such as charcoal (carbon) may also remove odors and gaseous pollutants such as volatile organic compounds or ozone.Air filters are used in applications where air quality is important.
Strict environmental regulations due to the rising vehicular pollution are anticipated to boost the product growth in the coming years.
xpansion of the global air filter market for automotive can be accredited to the rapid expansion of the automotive industry, constant expansion of vehicle fleet size, rising sales of passenger cars as well as rise in purchasing power of consumers. This rise in demand is estimated to increase in the near future, thereby augmenting the expansion of the air filters market for automotive.
The global Automotive Air Filter market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Automotive Air Filter volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Automotive Air Filter market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Ahlstrom Corporation
Ac Delco Inc.
Affinia Group Inc.
Denso Corporation
Hengst GMBH & Co. Kg
Parker Hannifin Corp
Roki Co. Ltd, Lydall Inc.
Mann+Hummel
Toyota Boshoku Corporation
Donaldson Company Inc.
Clarcor Inc.
Freudenberg & Co. Kg
Hollingsworth & Vose Co. Inc
Cummins Inc
K&N Engineering Inc.
Mahle GmbH
Neenah Paper Inc.
SogefiS.p.A
Robert Bosch GmbH
Valeo S.A
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Engine Air Filter
Segment by Application
Passenger Car
Light & Heavy Commercial Vehicle
