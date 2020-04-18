Global Automotive Air Filter Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Automotive Air Filter market.

An Automotive Air Filter is a device composed of fibrous or porous materials which removes solid particulates such as dust, pollen, mold, and bacteria from the air. Filters containing an absorbent or catalyst such as charcoal (carbon) may also remove odors and gaseous pollutants such as volatile organic compounds or ozone.Air filters are used in applications where air quality is important.

Strict environmental regulations due to the rising vehicular pollution are anticipated to boost the product growth in the coming years.

xpansion of the global air filter market for automotive can be accredited to the rapid expansion of the automotive industry, constant expansion of vehicle fleet size, rising sales of passenger cars as well as rise in purchasing power of consumers. This rise in demand is estimated to increase in the near future, thereby augmenting the expansion of the air filters market for automotive.

The global Automotive Air Filter market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Automotive Air Filter volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Automotive Air Filter market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Ahlstrom Corporation

Ac Delco Inc.

Affinia Group Inc.

Denso Corporation

Hengst GMBH & Co. Kg

Parker Hannifin Corp

Roki Co. Ltd, Lydall Inc.

Mann+Hummel

Toyota Boshoku Corporation

Donaldson Company Inc.

Clarcor Inc.

Freudenberg & Co. Kg

Hollingsworth & Vose Co. Inc

Cummins Inc

K&N Engineering Inc.

Mahle GmbH

Neenah Paper Inc.

SogefiS.p.A

Robert Bosch GmbH

Valeo S.A

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Engine Air Filter

Segment by Application

Passenger Car

Light & Heavy Commercial Vehicle

