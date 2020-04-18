Global Autonomous Underwater Vehicles Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Autonomous Underwater Vehicles market.

Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUV) is the unmanned underwater vehicles which are operated without direct human intervention. They are being designed to perform underwater survey missions required in commercial, scientific research, and defense sectors. They are capable of carrying out an entire mission independently and return to the pre-programmed location where the data is collected and analyzed. Autonomous underwater vehicles are used in key application areas in commercial, scientific research, and defense.

Among all applications, the autonomous underwater vehicle market for archeological and exploration applications is expected to grow at the highest rate between 2017 and 2023. However, military & defense applications are expected to hold the largest share of the autonomous underwater vehicle market in 2017.

The market for large AUVs is expected to grow at a high rate between 2017 and 2023. Large AUVs can operate at a depth of more than 1,000 meters and are widely used for hydrographic exploration, deep ocean search, and deep water surveys.

The global Autonomous Underwater Vehicles market is valued at 36 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 100 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 13.0% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Autonomous Underwater Vehicles volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Autonomous Underwater Vehicles market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Kongsberg Maritime

OceanServer Technology

Teledyne Gavia

Bluefin Robotics

Atlas Elektronik

ISE Ltd

JAMSTEC

ECA SA

SAAB Group

Falmouth Scientific

Tianjin Sublue

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Shallow AUV (depth up to 100 m)

Medium AUVs (depth up to 1000 m)

Large AUVs (depth more than 1000 m)

Segment by Application

Defense

Scientific Research

Commercial

