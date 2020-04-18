Global Battery Operated Smoke Detectors Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Battery Operated Smoke Detectors market.

Battery operated smoke detectors are sensors that detect smoke as a primary indication of fire. They are mainly powered by batteries or hybrid systems of wires and batteries.

The main function of a battery operated smoke detector is to signal the primary fire alarm system in a large building or residential complex. The only difference between a conventional smoke detector and battery operated smoke detector is the power supply in the global market. Smoke detectors in which batteries are used as the sole operator are included in the battery operated smoke detectors category. Battery operated smoke detectors have a lifespan of 5 to 10 years. They become inactive only after the total exhaustion of the battery. These battery operated smoke detectors run on 9V batteries and lithium ion batteries, whereas smoke detectors that are hard-wired to the any electrical system use batteries to provide backup power in case a fire knocks out and are known as semi-wired battery operated smoke detectors.

The following manufacturers are covered:

United Technologies Corporation

Johnson Controls

BRK Electronics

Siemens

Honeywell International

Hochiki

Kidde

Bosch

Panasonic

Gentex

Schneider Electric

Ceasefire Industries

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Photoelectric Type Battery Operated Smoke Detector

Ionization Type Battery Operated Smoke Detector

Others

Segment by Application

Commercial

Residential

Industrial

Government

Others

