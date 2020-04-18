Global Blow Molded Containers Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Blow Molded Containers market.

Blow molded containers are synthesized through the process of Ëœblow molding, wherein a plastic tube is heated and is supplied with air till it essentially forms a balloon of hot plastic, named as Ëœparison. A mold is clamped around this balloon-like structure, whereas air continues to mold the parison into a particular shape.

The blow molded containers market is marked by high levels of fragmentation, with Asia Pacific particularly home to a large number of Tier II companies. These blow molded container companies are specifically focusing on increasing their market share through cost-effective offerings. The product and business strategy of Tier II companies is also aligned on launching cheaper alternatives to the market. The Tier II companies are also focusing on capacity expansion to cater to the growing demand for blow molded containers.

The global Blow Molded Containers market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Blow Molded Containers volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Blow Molded Containers market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Amcor

Sonoco

RETAL Industries

Grief Inc

Visy Packaging

Mauser Group

Alpha Packaging

Resilux

C.L. Smith

Graham Packaging

Berry Global Group

ALPLA Group

Silgan Holdings

APEX Plastics

Plastic Industries

Plastipak Holdings

Consolidated Container

Zhongfu Enterprise

Eskapet

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

PET

HDPE

Polypropylene

Polystyrene

PVC

LDPE

Polycarbonates

Others

Segment by Application

Food & Beverages

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Household, Homecare, & Toiletries

Pharmaceuticals & Medical

Chemicals & Industrial

Others

