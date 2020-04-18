Global Cladding Systems Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Cladding Systems market.

Cladding systems. Wall cladding means that the exterior of a building is covered with panels of a different material than they cover up. To maintain the structure, frame and exterior walls of a building, certain panel systems are applied. The panels are installed over other materials used in construction.

Vinyl accounted for the largest market share in 2017. This is because of its low cost and easy installation techniques. Vinyl siding is the most preferred siding for residential buildings. Vinyl siding is durable and can last for up to 30 to 40 years. Also, growing construction projects, both residential and commercial, have driven the market in this segment. Other cladding materials include stone & brick, wood, stucco & EIFS, metal, and fiber cement.

The global Cladding Systems market is valued at 173600 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 286700 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Cladding Systems volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Cladding Systems market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Tata Steel Limited (India)

Alcoa Inc. (U.S.)

Etex Group (Belgium)

James Hardie Industries PLC (Ireland)

Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA (France)

Boral Limited (Australia)

Axiall Corporation (U.S.)

CSR Limited (Australia)

Nichiha Corporation (Japan)

Cembrit Holding A/S (Denmark)

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By Material

Brick & stone

Wood

Stucco & EIFS

Metal

Vinyl

Fiber cement

Others (concrete and weatherboard)

By Component

Wall

Roof

Windows & doors

Others (vents and gutters)

Segment by Application

Residential

Non-residential

Commercial

Industrial

Others (educational institutes, stadiums, and airport)

