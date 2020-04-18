Global Clinical Laboratory Services Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Clinical Laboratory Services market.

Clinical laboratory services are tests provided by a medical lab that aid in diagnosis and treatment of patients.

Rising concern pertaining to cost control, increasing the pace of R&D for new products, and demand for improvement in quality control parameters has resulted in pressure on lab personnel. Moreover, there has been continuous progress in a number of compounds screened in clinical settings which further demands development in this field.

Improvement and implementation of informatics and automated data management solutions to perform seamless operations are anticipated to drive growth in this market. However, sample preparation and running it through experimental protocols with enhanced productivity is still a challenge in these labs.

The global Clinical Laboratory Services market is valued at 112400 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 167700 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Clinical Laboratory Services volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Clinical Laboratory Services market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Biochemistry

Endocrinology

Microbiology

Hematology

Histopathology

Cytology

Genetic Testing

Segment by Application

Independent Laboratory

Reference Laboratory

Hospital Laboratory

