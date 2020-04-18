Global Conductive Silicone Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Conductive Silicone market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Conductive Silicone Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Conductive Silicone market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Conductive Silicone market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Conductive Silicone market.”

Silicone elastomers are projected to be the most-dominant type of conductive silicones between 2016 and 2021. Silicone elastomers are of great importance due to their extraordinary characteristics such as electric properties, mechanical strength, shock resistance, moisture resistance, excellent adhesion properties, and aging and chemical resistance. Silicone elastomer are further segmented as HTV (High temperature vulcanize), LSR (Liquid silicone rubber), and RTV (Room temperature vulcanize) and are preferably used in the electronics & electrical industry. Owing to its high electrical & thermal conductivity, flexibility and high mechanical strength, silicone elastomers are rapidly growing in the conductive silicon market.

Conductive Silicone is a molded silicone filled with conductive inert particles. It provides high electrical conductivity, broadband shielding and moisture sealing. Conductive Silicone are manufactured in sheets, extrusions, strips and custom molded parts.

The global Conductive Silicone market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.0% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Conductive Silicone volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Conductive Silicone market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

DOW Corning Corporation

Wacker Chemie AG

Momentive Performance Materials Inc.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.

Evonik Industries AG

KCC Corporation

Bluestar Silicones

ACC Silicones Ltd.

Nusil Technologies LLC

Reiss Manufacturing Inc

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Elastomers

Resins

Gels

Others

Segment by Application

Telecommunication & IT

Automotive

Entertainment

Building & Construction

Power Generation & Distribution

Photovoltaic

LED

Other Electronics

