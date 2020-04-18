Global Construction Lubricants Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Construction Lubricants market.

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Construction Lubricants market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Construction Lubricants market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Construction Lubricants market.”

On the basis of base oil, the construction lubricants market has been segmented into mineral oil and synthetic oil (PAO, PAG, Esters, Group III). The mineral oil segment is projected to lead the construction lubricants market during the forecast period due to its easy availability and low cost.

Based on product type, the construction lubricants market has been segmented into hydraulic fluid, engine oil, gear oil, compressor oil, grease, Automatic Transmission Fluid (ATF), and others (brake fluid, rock drill oil, chain & cable fluid). Hydraulic fluid is the largest product type segment of the construction lubricants, in terms of volume. Hydraulic fluid is mainly used for power transmission and lubrication in various heavy load equipment used in the construction industry. To avoid equipment failure, operators need a good quality hydraulic fluid, which drives the hydraulic fluid consumption in the construction industry. The engine oil segment dominated the construction lubricants market in terms of value. This dominance is mainly due to its high cost and frequent replacement in various construction equipment and off-road vehicles.

The global Construction Lubricants market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Construction Lubricants volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Construction Lubricants market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Royal Dutch Shell

Exxonmobil

British Petroleum (BP)

Chevron Corporation

Total

Petrochina Company

Lukoil

Indian Oil Corporation

Sinopec

Fuchs Petrolub SE

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Hydraulic Fluid

Engine Oil

Gear Oil

ATF

Compressor Oil

Grease

Others

Segment by Application

Commercial

Personal

