Global Dog and Cat Food Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Dog and cat food is formulated specifically for supplementing the dietary needs of dogs and cats. Dry dog and cat food includes food with around 10% water content whereas wet dog and cat food includes food with around 75% water content.

The new-age millennials are steadily treating their pets like family and have a tight animal-human bond. The pet owners are extensively concerned about health, wellness, and look of their pets. These owners are extremely conscious about the quality and nutritional value of the food consumed by their pets. They are extensively demanding for premium and luxury pet products, driven by the rising financial freedom and delay in reproducing. The high demand for healthy food and growing trend of humanization of pet, drives the growth of the natural pet food market.

The dog and cat food market is fragmented due to the presence of numerous international and regional manufacturers. This market report focuses on the competitive environment of the natural pet food market containing the numerous key manufacturers offering diverse portfolio. Technavios analysts also analyze the key focus areas and the strategies adopted by manufacturers to sustain profitably in the dog and cat food market.

The global Dog and Cat Food market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Dog and Cat Food volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Dog and Cat Food market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Colgate-Palmolive

General Mills

Mars

Nestle

The J.M. Smucker Company

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Dry dog and cat food

Wet dog and cat food

Pet treats

Segment by Application

Supermarkets

Hypermarkets

Convenience stores

Pet-specialty stores

Vet clinics

Others

