Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Emulsion Adhesives market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Emulsion Adhesives Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Emulsion Adhesives market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Global Emulsion Adhesives Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Emulsion Adhesives market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Emulsion Adhesives market.”

Acrylic polymer emulsion is projected to be the largest and the fastest-growing resin type segment of the emulsion adhesives market. Acrylic polymer emulsions are environment-friendly adhesives and provide an adequate balance among shear, tack, and peel strength of the bond.

Emerging countries such as India, Brazil, Turkey, and Colombia are witnessing a rise in commercial and residential construction activities, which, in turn, is contributing to the growth of the emulsion adhesives market.

Emulsion adhesives are manufactured by the emulsification and polymerization of resins, such as PVA, VAE, and acrylic in water. They are generally free of solvents, and hence, are not flammable and non-toxic. These adhesives are mainly used for porous materials, such as paper, cloth, and wood. As emulsion adhesives are free of solvents, they are considered to be environment-friendly. Emulsion adhesives are used in various applications that include furniture, woodworking, decorated plywood, paper working, packaging, composite members, and panels.

The global Emulsion Adhesives market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Emulsion Adhesives volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Emulsion Adhesives market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Ashland Inc.

Henkel

H.B.Fuller

3M Company

Pidilite Industries Ltd.

Arkema (Bostik)

DOW

Cemedine

Paramelt

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Acrylic Polymer Emulsion

Polyvinyl Acetate (PVA) Emulsion

Vinyl Acetate Ethylene (VAE) Emulsion

SBC Latex

PU Dispersion

Others

Segment by Application

Paper & Packaging

Woodworking

Tapes & Labels

Construction

Automotive & Transportation

Others

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Global Emulsion Adhesives Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580