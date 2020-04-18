Global Endoscope Reprocessing Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Endoscope Reprocessing market.

On the other hand, the automated endoscope reprocessors (AERs) segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the rising adoption of AERs in hospitals for infection control and prevention, increasing number of endoscopy procedures, growing concerns about patient safety among clinicians, development of novel automated endoscope reprocessors, and rising aging population.

Factors such as high risk of infections associated with improper sterilization of endoscopes, increasing investments, funds, and grants by government bodies across the globe, rising number of hospitals and growing hospital investments in endoscopy instruments, and rising prevalence of diseases that require endoscopy procedures are driving the growth of the global market for endoscope reprocessing during the forecast period.

The global Endoscope Reprocessing market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.9% during 2019-2025.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Johnson & Johnson

Cantel Medical

Ecolab

Olympus

Hoya

Custom Ultrasonics

Steris

Steelco

Getinge

Endo-Technik W.Griesat

BES Rehab

ARC Healthcare Solutions

Metrex Research

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

High-level Disinfectants and Test Strips

Detergents and Wipes

Automated Endoscope Reprocessors (AERs)

Endoscope Drying, Storage, and Transport Systems

Endoscope Tracking Systems

Other Products (brushes and flushing aids, leak testers, hookups, and sponges)

Segment by Application

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Other End Users

