Global Endpoint Detection and Response Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Endpoint Detection and Response Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Endpoint Detection and Response market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Endpoint Detection and Response market.

Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Endpoint Detection and Response market.

The EDR market is segmented by component, enforcement point, deployment mode, organization size, vertical, and region. The solutions component is estimated to have the largest market size in 2017. Moreover, the services segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. An increasing demand from large enterprises and SMEs from diverse industry verticals to safeguard their premises from advanced threats, such as malwares, ransomwares, and advanced persistent threats has led to the growth of the EDR market. In addition, government compliances and the increasing demand for integrated and next-generation security solutions are expected to augment the demand for such solutions.

The major growth drivers of the Endpoint Detection and Response market include the need to mitigate IT security risks and increasing instances of enterprise endpoint-targeted attacks, coupled with the surge in demand from Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs), owing to the rise in the adoption of hosted EDR solutions.

The global Endpoint Detection and Response market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Endpoint Detection and Response volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Endpoint Detection and Response market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Intel Security

Cisco Systems

RSA Security

Fireeye

Guidance Software

Carbon Black

Digital Guardian

Tripwire

Symantec Corporation

Crowdstrike

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Workstations

Mobile Devices

Servers

POS Terminals

Segment by Application

BFSI

IT and telecom

Government and public utilities

Aerospace and defense

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Retail

Others

