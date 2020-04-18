Global Glycosylated Peptide Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Glycosylated Peptide market.

Peptide glycosylation is a covalent modification that can potentially improve the physicochemical properties of peptides.

Some advantages of glycosylated peptides include: (1) increased bioavailability, (2) increased metabolic stability, (2) targeting specific tissues and organs, (3) reduction in clearance rates, (4) enhanced receptor binding, (5) facilitation of active transport across cell membranes (glucose transporters), and (6) maintaining the overall physical properties of peptides (precipitation, aggregation, thermal and kinetic denaturation).

Glycopeptides are recognized as peptides that contain glycans (carbohydrate molecules) and can be generalized classified into three types based on the linkage or bond type between the amino acid and the glycan: (1) C-linked, (2) O-linked, and (3) N-linked.

The most common type in eukaryotic cells is N-linked glycopeptides, noted by the C-N bond from the side chain of asparagine (Asn/N) amino acid. O-Type glycopeptides are named after the C-O bond from the side chains of serine (Ser) and threonine (Thr) amino acids. The least common C-linked types are recognized as the bond between a tryptophan residue and the sugar mannose.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Sandoz International

Pfizer

Roche

Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries

Celltrion

Biocon

Dr.Reddys Laboratories

Medtronic

Cipla

Bachem Americas

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Monoclonal Antibodies (MABs)

Erythropoietin (EPO)

Others

Segment by Application

Oncology

Blood Disorder

Others

