Global Home Theater Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Home entertainment includes components such as TV and several other premium level content in both electronic as well as physical format from which the revenue for this market is generated. The revenues come from rental, sell and subscription models. Further, consumers as well as advertisements are the sources for revenues.

The growth of smart homes to be one of the primary growth factors for the home theatre market. Smart homes are equipped with connected devices that communicate with each other and provide enhanced consumer experience. Vendors are offering enhanced home theatre systems equipped with assistant functionalities for smart homes. Latest home cinema systems are being equipped with Alexa or Echo, that make the voice assistance device compatible with home theatre systems. Additionally, Google Chromecast devices are media streamers that must be connected to a high-definition multimedia interface (HDMI)- equipped receiver. Receivers or speakers inbuilt with Chromecast can be directly paired with Google Home.

The Americas is expected to be the major revenue contributor to the home entertainment systems market throughout the forecast period. This region is expected to witness steady growth due to the rising demand for home theatre systems and the presence of numerous home system manufacturers that supplement the growth of the home theatre market.

The global Home Theater market is valued at 17800 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 32500 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Home Theater volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Home Theater market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Bose

LG Electronics

Panasonic

SAMSUNG

SONY

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Home Theater Speakers

Sound Bar

Segment by Application

Online Retail

Offline Retail

