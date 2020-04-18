Global Industrial Fractional Horsepower Clutches and Brakes Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Industrial Fractional Horsepower Clutches and Brakes market.

"The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior.

Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Industrial Fractional Horsepower Clutches and Brakes market."

Industrial fractional horsepower clutches and brakes are designed to start and stop inertial loads when the voltage is turned on. For market estimation, only fractional horsepower clutches and brakes used for motors with a rated output of 746 watts or less are included. The market has been segmented on the basis of applications into material handling and packaging equipment, textile equipment, and medical equipment.

Applications such as material handling and packaging and textile equipment are the major revenue generators for the industrial fractional horsepower clutches and brakes market. The industrial fractional horsepower clutches and brakes are mainly used in conveyor systems to assist in backstopping functions of inline conveyor systems.

In textile equipment, these clutches and brakes are also used for controlling the stitching cycle. Moreover, several investments in the textile, food and beverage, and logistics industries as they are looking at adopting automation solutions that helps in improving the process efficiency and lowering the operational cost.

The global Industrial Fractional Horsepower Clutches and Brakes market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Industrial Fractional Horsepower Clutches and Brakes volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Industrial Fractional Horsepower Clutches and Brakes market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

ABB

Altra Industrial Motion

Dynaspede

Nexen

Bonfiglioli Riduttori

Eaton

Oriental motor

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Clutches

Brakes

Segment by Application

Material handling and packaging equipment

Textile equipment

Medical equipment

