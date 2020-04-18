Global Medical Lighting Technology Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Medical Lighting Technology market.

The demand for the medical lighting system has increased owing to the infrastructural development of multispecialty hospitals across countries. The usage of advanced lighting system is witnessing a rapid growth in hospitals due to the wide adoption of the lighting products in various hospital applications.

One of the most important and critical parameter in the development and enhancement of hospital infrastructure is the efficient implementation of advanced lighting systems. Proper lighting spectrum in the hospitals significantly impact each level of activities in the hospitals. It provides significant illumination to help the surgical team to perform visual tasks in surgical procedures more efficiently and further helps in reducing the chances of medical errors and maintaining the bodys circadian system.

This report focuses on Medical Lighting Technology volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Medical Lighting Technology market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Dragerwerk

Eaton Corporation

Excelitas Technologies

GE Healthcare

Getinge AB

Herbert Waldmann

Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation

KLS Martin Group

Kenall Manufacturing

Merivaara Corporation

Nuvo Surgical

Simeon Medical

Steris

Stryker Corporation

Surgiris

Trilux Medical

Trumpf Medical Systems

Welch Allyn

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

LED Lighting Technology

Fluroscent Lighting Technology

Incandescent & Halogen Lighting Technology

Others

Segment by Application

Operation Rooms/Surgical Suites

Examination Rooms

Intensive Care Units

Others

