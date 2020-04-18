Global Municipal Pipes Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Municipal Pipes market.

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Municipal Pipes market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

"The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Municipal Pipes market.”

Municipal pipes are the pipes used by the municipal corporation for various purposes in the society. They are usually made of concrete, stainless steel, plastic, and others.

These pipes are used in various sectors such as water management, to transport water from one place to another and fulfilling the water requirements of the society; it also helps with waste water management, where the waste water is transferred through the municipal pipes into the drainage system.

Municipal pipes make way for the long-distance flow of liquids such as water, waste water, and others in a convenient manner. Also, municipal pipes do not deteriorate the material that flows through them, ensuring efficient and effective transfer of materials.

However, municipal pipes may sometimes burst or crack due to pressure generated due to the material flowing through them. The occurrence of such incidences may restrain the municipal pipes market. The enormous investments by the government into construction and the continuous growing clean water needs of the society create numerous future opportunities for the market.

The global Municipal Pipes market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Municipal Pipes volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Municipal Pipes market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Contech Engineered Solutions

Del Zotto Products

Edwards Culvert Company

Forterra

Jensen Precast

Johnson Concrete Company

Kersten Precast Concrete

LafargeHolcim

Lehigh Hanson

McPherson Concrete Storage Systems

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Diversified Pipe

Concrete (Precast) Pipe

Plastic Pipe

Steel Pipe

Segment by Application

Heating Pipe

Water Supply Pipeline

Gas Pipeline

Others

