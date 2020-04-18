Global Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers market.

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

"The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior.

Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers market."

Femtosecond laser (FSL) is an infrared laser with a wavelength of 1053 nm. FS laser works producing photodisruption or photoionization of the optically transparent tissue such as cornea. The generation of short pulses is achieved using the passive mode-locking technique, which is used for generating pulses of light in extremely short duration (picosecond or femtosecond durations). The popularity of femtosecond lasers is rising among ophthalmologists as these devices help in simplifying and avoiding complex processes of open surgeries. The femtosecond laser uses ultrashort infrared laser pulses that are applied predictably and precisely with minimal collateral tissue damage to make it an ideal laser for highly precise ophthalmic surgeries.

Vision loss is a serious problem among people suffering from glaucoma, cataract, age-related macular degeneration (AMD), and diabetic retinopathy. This commonly occurs among the geriatric population. American Academy of Ophthalmology stated that, around 1.3 million U.S. population are blind. Hence, in order to minimize such huge rate of vision loss, there is a high need for the application of ophthalmic laser technology.

The global Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers market is valued at 1000 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 1500 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Alcon

Bausch & Lomb

Carl Zeiss Meditec

Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems

Abbott Medical Optics

Lensar

KM Labs

Menlo Systems

Onefive

Toptica Photonics

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Equipment

Consumables and Accessories

Segment by Application

Refractive

Cataract

