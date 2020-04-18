Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Organic Dried Fruit market.

Global Organic Dried Fruit Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Organic dried fruits are superfoods, in which the majority of the water content is removed naturally through sun drying or with the help of dehydrators. Organic dried fruits are grown without the use of pesticides and synthetic fertilizers; they are grown using natural fertilizers such as manure. They are genetically modified organism (GMO)-free. Organic dried fruits offer many nutritional benefits; they contain vitamins and minerals and are low in calories. They are targeted at on-the-go consumers who lead busy lifestyles as they are an effective source of nutrients.

The growth of organized retail globally has led to an increase in private label products. Private labels are well-managed and marketed to improve the retailers competitive edge. The demand for private labels in the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) industry is increasing rapidly due to the expansion of large retailers. Moreover, they provide quality products at affordable prices.

The global Organic Dried Fruit market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Organic Dried Fruit volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Organic Dried Fruit market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

National Raisin

Murray River Organics

Sunsweet

Alfoah

Osman Aksa

Malatya Apricot

Profood

Montagu

Ocean Spray

California Dried Fruit

Farzin Rock Stone

Clarke

Graceland

Traina

Mavuno

Sunbeam

Brothers

Levubu

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Organic dried dates

Organic dried apples

Organic dried prunes

Organic dried apricots

Organic dried grapes

Segment by Application

Hypermarkets and supermarkets

Food and drink specialists

Convenience stores

Online stores

Table of Contents of this Report @ Global Organic Dried Fruit Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

