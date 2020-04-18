Global Power Rental Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Power Rental market.

The power rental is defined by renting a temporary power plant or generators. Power is generated by burning fossil fuels such coal, oil, and gas to generate steam that drives large turbines to produce electricity. Power rental is defined as plant hire providing flexibility, reliability, speed, and cost-effectiveness.

The recent years have seen an exponential increase in infrastructure spending by the governments of countries in the Middle East. Governments have started focusing on generating more sources of income and depending less on just oil and gas reserves.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Caterpillar

Atlas Copco

Cummins

United Rentals

Ashtead Group

Aggreko

APR Energy

Bredenoord Exploitatiemij

Kohler

Power Electrics Bristol

Rental Solutions & Services

Smart Energy Solutions

Hertz Equipment Rental

Soenergy

Generac Power Systems

Multiquip

Wacker Neuson

Wartsila

Speedy Hire

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Up to 50 kW Power Rating

51 kW500 kW Power Rating

501 kW2500 kW Power Rating

Above 2500 kW Power Rating

Segment by Application

Utilities

Oil& Gas

Manufacturing

Construction

Mining

Shipping

Others

