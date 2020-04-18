Global Recloser Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Recloser market.

Recloser is a self-controlled device, which guards a power system against service interrupts by automatically opening and closing as short circuits are detected. In other words, it is a switch that re-establishes an electrical circuit manually, remotely, or automatically after a disruption of service. It detects the fault, and closes and resets to open the line, which normally occurs three times. The recloser offsets the fault and reconnects the distribution line. In an overhead distribution system, 70 to 90 per cent of the faults are of temporary nature and they last, at the most, for a few cycles or seconds. Thus, the recloser, with its opening/closing characteristic, prevents a distribution circuit from being left out of service for temporary faults.

The Asia Pacific is expected to lead the recloser market. The increasing demand for electrical energy due to urbanization and industrialization, distribution network upgrade, and increasing need of power reliability and distribution automation as well as rising investments in smart grid is expected to drive the market during the forecast period in the region. The figure given below shows the market size of 2022 in various regions with the respective CAGRs.

The global Recloser market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Recloser volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Recloser market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

ABB

Eaton

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Hubbell

S&C

Tavrida Electric

Entec

G&W

Noja Power

Elektrolites

Ghorit

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By Control Type

Electric

Hydraulic

By Phase

Single

Three

Triple Single

Segment by Application

Distribution

Not Specified

