Global Recombinant Hamster Ovary Cell (CHO) Hepatitis B Vaccine Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Global Recombinant Hamster Ovary Cell (CHO) Hepatitis B Vaccine Market Research Report 2019

Hepatitis B is a viral infection caused due to transmission of the virus through contact with the blood or other body fluids of an infected person. It is considered as a serious occupational hazard for healthcare professionals, which affects the liver, causing acute and chronic diseases. Hence, Chinese hamster ovary cell (CHO) hepatitis B vaccine is considered to be the safe and effective method to prevent the hepatitis B infection. The major factor that fuels the growth of the market are increase in prevalence of hepatitis B infection worldwide. For example, approximately 887,000 deaths due to hepatitis B infection were recorded in 2015 across the globe. However, inherent disadvantages of using recombinant Chinese hamster ovary cell (CHO) to design hepatitis B vaccines restrains the growth of the market. Conversely, increase in government focus to promote (CHO) hepatitis B vaccination for adults and extensive research carried out for the same are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Merck & Co., Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi Pasteur

CSL Limited

Emergent Biosolutions

Serum Institute of India

Johnson & Johnson

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Pediatric Hepatitis B (CHO) Vaccine

Adult Hepatitis B (CHO) Vaccine

Segment by Application

Hospitals

Clinics

