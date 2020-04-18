Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Rubber Processing Chemicals market.

Global Rubber Processing Chemicals Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Rubber-processing chemicals are considered as a group to be specialty chemicals. They aid in improving the resistance of rubber to heat, oxidation, sunlight, ozone, and mechanical stresses. Rubber-processing chemicals include a wide range of product types, such as accelerators, activators, vulcanizing agents, antidegradants (antioxidants and antiozonants), and stabilizers, among others. These major types of rubber-processing chemicals meet the requirements for such properties as good resilience, abrasion resistance, flex resistance, hardness, and tensile strength for product-specific end-use applications.

Regionally, Asia Pacific emerged dominant in the global rubber processing chemicals market in 2017 . The rising demand from emerging nations such as India and China, besides the demand from flourishing automotive and construction industry in Japan, will creating lucrative opportunities. In developed economies such as North America and Europe, the market will witness steady demand, despite their sluggish economic growth. Stringent government regulations implemented in these regions to curb harmful emissions have negative impacted the market for rubber processing chemicals.

The global Rubber Processing Chemicals market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Rubber Processing Chemicals volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Rubber Processing Chemicals market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

BASF

Akzonobel

Lanxess

Solvay

Arkema

Sinopec

Eastman

Sumitomo Chemical

Emery Oleochemicals

Behn Meyer

Emerald Performance Materials

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Antidegradants

Accelerators

Others

Segment by Application

Tire

Non-Tire

