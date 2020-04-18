Global Security Paper Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)
Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Security Paper Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Security Paper market during the forecast period (2019-2029).
It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.
Security paper is a paper that combine features which could identify or authenticate a document, or feature demonstrate whether the product has been tampered. Security paper has been and will continue for decades to be a very important product to certify authenticity of important documents of value and identity.
Europe dominated the global security paper market, this market have widely been constructed across all major countries of Europe, such as Germany, Spain, the U.K., Russia, Italy, and France. Due to technological developments in Germany and the U.K., the security paper market in these countries is projected to grow at a higher rate than other European countries. The growth in development and rise in per capita income are factoring the growth in use of security paper in these countries.
The global Security Paper market is valued at 10400 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 16400 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Security Paper volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Security Paper market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Giesecke & Devrient
Sequana Group
Security Paper Limited
Fedrigoni Group
De La Rue
Goznak
China Banknote Printing and Minting Corporation
Real Casa De La Moneda (FNMT-RCM)
Drewsen Spezialpapiere
Security Printing and Minting Corporation of India Limited
Fortress Paper
Document Security Systems
Ciotola
Crane
Pura Group
Shandong Hirun Paper
EPL House for Security Printing
Security Paper Mill
Dipa ZRT
HGT Global
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Hybrid paper
Watermark
Threads
Holograms
Others
Segment by Application
Banknote
Passport/visa
Identity cards
Certificates
Legal & government documents
Stamps
Others
