Global Security Paper Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Security Paper market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior.

Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Security Paper market.

Security paper is a paper that combine features which could identify or authenticate a document, or feature demonstrate whether the product has been tampered. Security paper has been and will continue for decades to be a very important product to certify authenticity of important documents of value and identity.

Europe dominated the global security paper market, this market have widely been constructed across all major countries of Europe, such as Germany, Spain, the U.K., Russia, Italy, and France. Due to technological developments in Germany and the U.K., the security paper market in these countries is projected to grow at a higher rate than other European countries. The growth in development and rise in per capita income are factoring the growth in use of security paper in these countries.

The global Security Paper market is valued at 10400 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 16400 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Security Paper volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Security Paper market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Giesecke & Devrient

Sequana Group

Security Paper Limited

Fedrigoni Group

De La Rue

Goznak

China Banknote Printing and Minting Corporation

Real Casa De La Moneda (FNMT-RCM)

Drewsen Spezialpapiere

Security Printing and Minting Corporation of India Limited

Fortress Paper

Document Security Systems

Ciotola

Crane

Pura Group

Shandong Hirun Paper

EPL House for Security Printing

Security Paper Mill

Dipa ZRT

HGT Global

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Hybrid paper

Watermark

Threads

Holograms

Others

Segment by Application

Banknote

Passport/visa

Identity cards

Certificates

Legal & government documents

Stamps

Others

