Global Smart Beacon Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

A Smart Beacon is a small Bluetooth radio transmitter.

Its kind of like a lighthouse: it repeatedly transmits a single signal that other devices can see. Instead of emitting visible light, though, it broadcasts a radio signal that is made up of a combination of letters and numbers transmitted on a regular interval of approximately 1/10th of a second. A Bluetooth-equipped device like a smartphone can see a beacon once its in range, much like sailors looking for a lighthouse to know where they are.

Europe held the largest share of the smart beacon market in 2017 owing to the high traction of the beacon technology and growing need for technologically advanced marketing platforms among the end users to capture the shares in the respective markets. In addition, Europe is an early adopter of the technology, and the customers in this region have accepted the technology seamlessly. APAC is expected to witness significant growth due to the growing traction of the beacon technology in China and Australia. Further, the market is still in a nascent stage in this region and has a lot of potential.

The global Smart Beacon market is valued at 1090 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 40200 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 57.0% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Smart Beacon volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Smart Beacon market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE)

Hybrid

Segment by Application

Retail

Public Gatherings & Spaces

Hospitality

Transportation & Logistics

Sports

Aviation

Healthcare

Others

