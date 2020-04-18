Global Steel Casting Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Steel Casting market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Steel Casting Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Steel Casting market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Steel Casting market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Steel Casting market.”

Steel casting is a method in which liquified steel is poured into the mold, which is made of sand or ceramic plater, to create the desired shape. Steel castings are preferred for applications requiring high strength, weldability, corrosion resistance, abrasion resistance, and serviceability under low and high temperatures.

Steel casting finds applications across many industries such as automotive, transportation, construction, and infrastructure for its properties like ductility, malleability, durability, and great strength. The steel casting manufacturers are implementing several advanced technologies based on the requirements of the end-users. The growing need for castings with specific dimension, size, and weight has prompted the steel casting manufacturers to adopt simulation-based castings. Simulation-based models help in minimizing the operation expenses and decreasing wastage. This casting technique also enables visualization of the virtual casting processes such as mold filling, cooling, and solidification with respect to direction and time for the manufacturers. The surge in industrial and infrastructure activities across the globe will positively aid the growth of the steel casting market in the coming years.

The global Steel Casting market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Steel Casting volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Steel Casting market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Hitachi

Anhui Yingliu

Peekay

Kobe Steel

Precision Castparts

Amsteel Castings

Nucor

Hyundai Steel

ESCO

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Low-Carbon Steel

Low-Alloy Heat-Resistant Steel

High Alloy Heat Resistant Steel

Segment by Application

Automobile

Construction

Mining

