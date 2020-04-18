Global Subsea Umbilicals, Risers, and Flow Lines (SURF) Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Subsea Umbilicals market.

The flowline is also called the production line or import line in some cases and is separate from the pipeline system. Risers connect the flowlines to the surface facility. They provide transportation of the production fluid, as well as transporting injection fluids, control fluids and gas lift to the subsea system.

Escalating demand for oil and gas coupled with increasing deep sea developments has facilitated growth in the market for SURF (subsea umbilical, riser and flowline). Increasing demand for using capital intensive techniques in unconventional sources, and increase in deep water explorations to increase oil productivity has further accelerated SURF installations in the offshore oil and gas production projects.

Decline in crude oil prices, depleting oil reserves and global economic slowdown has presented fresh challenges to explore undiscovered reservoirs. In terms of segmentation, market is categorized on basis of type (umbilical, riser and flowline). South America has been leading the market due to offshore activities in Brazil with the share of around 33%, APAC and Middle East is expected to witness a higher growth rate till 2023.

The global Subsea Umbilicals, Risers, and Flow Lines (SURF) market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Subsea Umbilicals, Risers, and Flow Lines (SURF) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Subsea Umbilicals, Risers, and Flow Lines (SURF) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Prysmian group

Aker Solutions

Technip FMC

McDermott International

Ocean Installer

Actuant Corporation

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Flow lines

Umbilicals

Risers

Segment by Application

Oil Industry

Natural Gas Industry

Others

