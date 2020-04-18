Global Surface-to-Air Missiles Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Surface-to-Air Missiles market.

Surface-to-air missile (SAM) or Ground-to-air missile (GTAM) is a missile launched from ground position to intercept and destroy enemy aircraft or missiles. It has excellent acceleration that is usually guided by radar or infrared. Radar is one of the major components of surface-to-air missile that helps in tracking and guiding the tracks.

Rising development of man-portable air-defense systems (MANPADS) is one of the primary drivers for market growth. The requirement for MANPADS has grown significantly over the years and is being used largely by soldiers on the ground take down low-flying enemy aircraft. The attacking abilities deployed for bombing or strafing, surveillance, gathering information, and resupplying enemy troops drives the growth of the MANPADS. Moreover, taking down the enemys aircraft is an effectual way to lower enemy tactics. This has resulted in substantial improvements to raise their stealth and destructive power with the demand for MANPADS.

APAC led the surface-to-air missiles market during 2017 and is foreseen to continue the domination during the forecast period. The presence of top procurers and manufactures countries such as India, China, Pakistan, and Vietnam in the region will drive the growth of the market.

The global Surface-to-Air Missiles market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Surface-to-Air Missiles volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Surface-to-Air Missiles market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Boeing

Lockheed Martin

Northrop Grumman

Honeywell

Pratt & Whitney

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

High-Altitude Missile

Hollow Missile

Low Altitude Missile

Segment by Application

Fighting

Air Defense

Others

