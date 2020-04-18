HUGE DEMAND FOR SOLAR AGRICULTURE PUMP MARKET BY 2020- 2027

The Solar Agriculture Pump Market report aims to provide an overview of with detailed market segmentation by nature, form, application, distribution channel category and geography. The market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Solar Agriculture Pump market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Solar pumps are widely used in remote locations owing to depletion of non-renewable resources such as fossil fuel. This is encouraging the localities to take advantage of solar pumps. Therefore, solar pump companies are developing their software to ensure the proper functioning of the pumps for specific places.

Top Key Players:-Bright Solar Limited, C. R. I Pumps Pvt Ltd, Greensun Solar Energy Tech Co. Limited, GRUNDFOS Holding A/S, Kirloskar Brothers Limited, Lorentz, Solar Power & Pump Company LLC, Symtech Solar, Tata Power Solar Systems Ltd., Wenling Jintai Pump Factory Limited

Continuous rise in the government budget to promote the installation of solar pumps and upsurge in the use of renewable related products due to exhausting non-renewable resources are some of the factors responsible for driving the solar agriculture pump market. Further, the mandate to follow government regulations is anticipated to provide tremendous opportunities for the players operating in the solar agriculture pump market.

The report highlights key growth strategies adopted by these players of the Solar Agriculture Pump industry, including details such as financial overview, product/ services offered, notable developments, and SWOT analysis.

The global solar agriculture pump market is segmented on the basis of type and power rating. Based on type, the market is segmented into submersible AC, submersible DC, non-submersible AC, and non-submersible DC. On the basis of power rating, the solar agriculture pump market is segmented into Upto 1 HP, 1 to 3 HP, and 3 to 5 HP.

The report analyzes factors affecting Solar Agriculture Pump market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Solar Agriculture Pump market in these regions

