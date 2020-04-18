Intragastric Balloon Market 2019 Analysis, Size, Share, Facts and Figures with Products Overview, Services and Forecast 2027

Gastric balloon is a medical device that is used in an endoscopic intragastrical procedure, in that procedure the inflated silicone balloon is inserted in the stomach for a span of months. This is also known as weight loss balloon that is designed to sense fullness, controls hunger, delays gastric emptying by altering gut hormones and peptides thus reducing food intake ultimately. This procedure is non-surgical, non-invasive, and requires no-incision.

Intragastric Balloon procedures are widely accepted and due to a number of factors, such as increase in the prevalence of obesity, awareness among the obese patients, and increase in the number of surgeons trained in advance surgical techniques, this market is growing at higher growth rate.

Key Players Influencing the Market:

1. Apollo Endosurgery, Inc.,

2. Reshape Medical Inc.,

3. Hélioscopie SA,

4. Allurion Technologies Inc.,

5. Spatz Fgia Inc.,

6. Silimed,

7. Obalon Therapeutics,

8. Medsil,

9. Baronova, Inc.

10. Endalis.

The global Intragastric Balloon market is segmented on the basis of by Product, Filling Material and End-user. The product segment includes, Single Balloon, Dual Balloon and Triple Balloon. On basis of Filling Material, the market is segmented as, Saline-filled and Gas-filled. Based on End-user the market is classified as, Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Clinics.

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Intragastric Balloon Market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal according to different segments. The report also predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Intragastric Balloon Market segments and regions.

Scope of the study:

The research on the Intragastric Balloon Market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Intragastric Balloon Market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

Table of Contents:-

Chapter 1 Report Overview

Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Global Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Chapter 5 Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6 Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

