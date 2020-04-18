Kidney Stones Management Market Opportunity Assessment, Market Challenges, Key vendor analysis, Vendor landscape by 2027

A stone formation in the kidney and a stone that originates in the kidney but has passed lower down in the urinary tract. Kidney stone is a common cause of blood in the urine and pain in the abdomen. The development of kidney stones is related to decreased urine volume and to increased excretion of stone-forming components, such as calcium, oxalate, urate, cystine and phosphate. The stones form in the urine-collecting area (pelvis) of the kidney and may range in size from tiny to ‘staghorn’ stones size of the renal pelvis itself.

Remarkable increase in number of kidney related diseases and other urological conditions affecting population has generated need to create awareness regarding kidney health, and timely screening and diagnosis of disease to receive treatment. Various organizations and companies across the world are working in the way of raising awareness for receiving affordable and equitable access to screening, diagnosis and treatment options.

Key Players Influencing the Market:

1. DirexGroup,

2. Medispec Ltd.,

3. Stryker Corp,

4. Dornier Medtech,

5. Convergent Laser Technologies,

6. C. R. Bard, Inc.,

7. Boston Scientific Corporation,

8. Olympus Corporation,

9. Storz Medical AG

10. Allengers.

The global kidney stones management market is segmented on the basis of Type, Diagnostics, and Treatment. The Type segment includes Calcium, Uric Acid, Struvite and Cysteine. Based on Diagnostics, the market is segmented as, Abdominal X-ray, Ultrasound, Computed Tomography Scan, Intravenous Pyleography, Abdominal MRI and Others Based on Treatment the market is segmented as, Percutaneous Nephrolithotomy, Ureteroscopy, Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy and others.

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Kidney Stones Management Market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal according to different segments. The report also predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Kidney Stones Management Market segments and regions.

Scope of the study:

The research on the Kidney Stones Management Market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Kidney Stones Management Market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

